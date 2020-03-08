State Department urges US citizens to avoid cruise ship travel

U.S. citizens, particularly those with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship, the Department of State announced Sunday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 on cruises.

The State Department says passengers with plans to travel by cruise ship should contact their cruise line companies directly for further information and continue to monitor the travel.state.gov website and see the latest information from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/index.html.

U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020

The State Department’s announcement comes as the Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying at least 21 people with coronavirus, is headed to the Port of Oakland, California, where it’s expected to dock Monday, the captain told passengers.

The 21 infected people include 19 crew members and two passengers. But the number of onboard infections could rise, as not all 3,533 people on board have been tested.

The ship has been in limbo since Wednesday, when officials learned a California man who traveled on the same ship last month later died of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the CDC said four people from that February Grand Princess voyage have been diagnosed with coronavirus. It was not immediately clear whether those four include the California man who died.

In a message to the ship's current passengers, the captain said authorities reached an agreement to bring the ship into the Port of Oakland. The arrival time Monday and the disembarkation process are being finalized by federal and state health authorities.

"Guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California. ... If guests don't require acute medical care following health screenings, California residents will go into a federally operated isolation facility within California for testing and isolation," the captain announced.

About 1,000 California residents from the ship will go into mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday.

Residents of other states will complete their mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. Throughout the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of coronavirus, DHHS said.