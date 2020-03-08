65ºF

State Department urges US citizens to avoid cruise ship travel

CORRECTS COAST GUARD TO NATIONAL GUARD-In this photo provided by Michele Smith, a cruise ship worker cleans a railing on the Grand Princess Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. A National Guard helicopter lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing. (Michele Smith via AP)
U.S. citizens, particularly those with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship, the Department of State announced Sunday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 on cruises.

The State Department says passengers with plans to travel by cruise ship should contact their cruise line companies directly for further information and continue to monitor the travel.state.gov website and see the latest information from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/index.html.

The State Department’s announcement comes as the Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying at least 21 people with coronavirus, is headed to the Port of Oakland, California, where it’s expected to dock Monday, the captain told passengers.

The 21 infected people include 19 crew members and two passengers. But the number of onboard infections could rise, as not all 3,533 people on board have been tested.

The ship has been in limbo since Wednesday, when officials learned a California man who traveled on the same ship last month later died of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the CDC said four people from that February Grand Princess voyage have been diagnosed with coronavirus. It was not immediately clear whether those four include the California man who died.

In a message to the ship's current passengers, the captain said authorities reached an agreement to bring the ship into the Port of Oakland. The arrival time Monday and the disembarkation process are being finalized by federal and state health authorities.

"Guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California. ... If guests don't require acute medical care following health screenings, California residents will go into a federally operated isolation facility within California for testing and isolation," the captain announced.

About 1,000 California residents from the ship will go into mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday.

Residents of other states will complete their mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. Throughout the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of coronavirus, DHHS said.

