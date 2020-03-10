Florida health department announces new coronavirus case in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Another woman in her 60s living in Volusia County has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday night.

The woman, a 60-year-old with a known history of international travel, is currently isolated, the Health Department said.

On Saturday, the department reported a 66-year-old Volusia County has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The new case brings the total number of Florida residents who have been diagnosed with coronavirus to 18. One non-resident has also tested positive.

Over the weekend, Flordia announced two people who tested positive for coronavirus died in Florida -- the first deaths on the East Coast. Helen Aguirre Ferre, a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, confirmed the deaths in Santa Rosa, in the Panhandle, and Lee County, in the Southwest Coast, were of people in their 70s and had traveled overseas.

DeSantis, who declared a state of emergency on Monday to free up resources and relax restrictions to help the state battle COVID-19, Monday there is no indication yet of community spread within the state.

As of Monday night, the Florida DOH website said the state is awaiting the results of 115 tests and currently monitoring 302 people. DeSantis said 140 tests came back negative.

