Nassau County man, woman in Alachua County test positive for new coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday night that eight more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Florida, including a Nassau County resident and a woman in Alachua County.

The man was said to be 68 years old. According to the Department of Health, the case was travel-related. It’s unclear exactly where the man had traveled.

The news release said a Georgia resident, who is currently in Alachua County, has also tested positive for the virus. She too was said to be 68 years old.

Both people have been isolated, and will continue to remain in isolation until they are cleared by public health officials.

The other positive cases included three people from Collier County, two people from Pinellas County and one person from Pasco County.

The new case raises the total number of Florida residents who have tested positive for coronavirus to 21.

