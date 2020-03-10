Florida’s latest coronavirus case confirmed in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday announced a 69-year-old woman in Broward County has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 19 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest patient is believed to be the third confirmed case of COVID-19 linked to people who either came into contact with or are employed by Metro Cruise Services, a company that operates out of Port Everglades.

“The individual is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials,” the state agency said.

Public health officials are working to identify anyone who might have had contact with these individuals, so they can provide them with appropriate guidance and monitoring.

The health department is asking any employees of the company or those who traveled through Port Everglades and have symptoms to contact their health care provider and stay at home for 14 days.

Tuesday’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after the state agency disclosed that a 60-year-old Volusia County woman with a history of international travel was diagnosed with coronavirus. That woman’s diagnosis is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Volusia County after a 66-year-old woman there tested positive.

The new case raises the total number of Florida residents who have been diagnosed with coronavirus to 19 and the number of cases in Broward to four. One non-resident has also tested positive. Five of those identified are outside the state and will not return until they have recovered.

Cases of coronavirus in Florida

Over the weekend, Flordia announced two people who tested positive for coronavirus died in Florida -- the first deaths on the East Coast. Helen Aguirre Ferre, a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, confirmed the deaths in Santa Rosa, in the Panhandle, and Lee County, in the Southwest Coast, were of people in their 70s and had traveled overseas.

DeSantis, who declared a state of emergency on Monday to better marshal resources and get outside help to combat COVID-19, said there is no indication yet of community spread within the state. DeSantis said the emergency declaration allows for what he called a unified command structure to limit the spread of the virus and to allow the state to more effectively mobilize resources.

“It also allows — if need be — out-of-state medical personnel to operate in Florida,” he said. “It allows us to more swiftly purchase any necessary supplies, including masks and materials and equipment necessary to set up field hospitals.”

At a late-afternoon news conference at the state Capitol, the governor appealed for calm and common-sense precautions. He specifically cautioned the elderly and those with underlying health conditions to not take cruise ships or long-haul flights, and avoid large gatherings.

As of Monday night, the Florida DOH website said the state is awaiting the results of 115 tests and currently monitoring 302 people. DeSantis said 140 tests came back negative.

THE LATEST: Coronavirus Special Section