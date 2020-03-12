St. Johns County hospital employees self quarantined after contact with coronavirus patient

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – After treating a 63-year-old New York man who tested positive for coronavirus, a St. Augustine hospital is testing everyone who came in close contact with the patient.

A spokeswoman for Flagler Health+ told News4Jax on Thursday that some of the approximately 50 employees believed to have been in contact with the positive patient are being self-quarantined until they can be tested.

The New York man was among the new positive cases of the coronavirus in Florida announced by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours. Officials said he visited Daytona Bike Week and is now in St. Johns County.

The hospital said he is “appropriately isolated and in good condition.”

Flagler Health+ said it has been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks and is confident its ability to handle the outbreak.

“Just as we successfully prepared for and navigated through the pandemic H1N1 flu more than a decade ago, our leadership, emergency management, and infection prevention teams are collaborating with the Florida Department of Health and other key community agencies to ensure the healthiest environment for our patients and area residents,” the hospital said.

Scheduled surgeries and procedures will continue as usual with appropriate precautions but the hospital is moving routine community lab draws to off-site locations.

“If you are concerned you may have COVID-19, you should self isolate, contact the health department or your primary care provider by telephone or utilize our Flagler Health Anywhere app for a discounted virtual visit with a physician - using the code FlaglerHealth2020,” the hospital said. “More than anything, we want you to know that we are here for you, your families and loved ones; we will continue to keep you updated and remain vigilant in our safety and preparedness efforts.”