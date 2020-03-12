3 new cases reported in Florida, 1 including man in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Three new positive cases of the coronavirus in Florida were announced Wednesday night by the Department of Health, and one included a 63-year-old New York resident who traveled to St. Johns County.

According to the Department of Health, the New York man’s case is travel-related. He traveled from New York to Florida and was planning to attend Daytona Bike Week.

The additional two cases involve a 56-year-old man in Miami-Dade County, which was also a travel-related case, and a 70-year-old man in Broward County. All three people will remain in isolation until they are cleared by public health officials.

It brings the total number of people who have tested positive in Florida to 31.

The announcement came just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an additional six cases in Florida. The Department of Health said a total of 147 tests were pending.

During a prime-time address on Wednesday, President Trump announced he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday. Around the same time, News4Jax learned the NBA was suspending its season until further notice.

In the entertainment world, Tom Hanks issued a statement revealing that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the virus.