U-Haul offering free storage for students displaced due to COVID-19
Act quickly, contact your local U-Haul
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many schools in Florida and Georgia moving to online classes, many students will make their way back home.
U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to any of those who need it.
There are a limited number available, so if your student needs one, they say to act quickly and contact your local U-Haul.
“We want to help those in desperate need right now,” U-Haul told News4Jax.
Students can visit U-Haul’s website to find a nearby location.
