Clay County issues state of emergency for COVID-19

The morning after the Florida Department of Health confirmed that a 57-year-old man in Clay County has tested positive for coronavirus, the county has issued a state of emergency to free up resources for response to the virus, according to interim Clay County School Superintendent David Broskie.

The patient, among 44 in Florida who have now tested positive, is isolated and will remain so until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case and the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

Not much is known about the patient due to health privacy rules but he had no connection to Clay County schools, Broskie said.

“I know there are many questions about attendance policies,” Broskie posted in a message on Facebook. “As always, you are encouraged to make decisions that are best for the safety of you and your families. If you decide to keep your child at home, absences will be excused through the start of spring break, March 20.”

Broskie reminded parents that if students do not go to school, they should continue engagement with daily independent reading and online learning platforms such as Achieve3000 and iReady. The district is collaborating with the Clay County Education Association to develop extended distance learning opportunities.

To help plan for distance learning opportunities, Broskie asked parents to fill out an online survey.

“I understand that this is an uneasy time for many as this situation develops, but please trust that we are doing everything we can to keep our students, staff, and families safe and healthy,” Borskie said. “This will continue to be an evolving situation, so please stay updated via our website and social media platforms."

As of Friday, Clay County Emergency Management in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Clay County opened a call center for all questions related to COVID-19. Clay County residents can call 877-252-9362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the weekend. After hours, you can reach the state call center 24 hours a day at 866-779-6121.