Men in Duval, Clay counties 2 of 15 new coronavirus cases in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in Duval County and a man in Clay County are two of 15 new positive cases of the new coronavirus that were reported Thursday night by the Florida Department of Health.

The man in Duval was said to be 83 years old. The man in Clay County is 57 years old. It’s unclear if either case was travel-related.

In Alachua County, a 24-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. The Health Department said it was a travel-related case associated with a Nile River cruise in Egypt.

There were five additional cases reported in Broward County involving people ranging in age from 20 years old to 68 years old. Three of the cases were said to be travel-related, one of which was associated with travel to Europe. One case was associated with Port Everglades. It’s unclear if the remaining case was travel-related.

A 70-year-old man in Volusia County tested positive. His case was travel-related and associated with a Nile River cruise in Egypt.

Two cases in Palm Beach County involve a 73-year-old man and a 74-year-old man. One case was associated with a Nile River Cruise, while the other was associated with travel to Europe.

In Sarasota County, a 50-year-old New York resident and a 70-year-old Massachusetts resident tested positive. In Lee County, a 77-year-old man tested positive. It’s unclear if either case was travel-related.

The remaining two cases were travel-related. They include a 70-year-old man in Volusia County, whose case was said to be associated with a Nile River cruise, and a 49-year-old woman in Hillsborough County, whose case was said to be associated with travel to Europe.

In all, the Department of Health said the state has had 42 cases of Floridians who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The latest 15 people, as with all diagnosed patients, will remain in isolation until they are cleared by public health officials.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry urged precaution from Duval County residents earlier in the day, hours before the Duval County case was announced. On Twitter, the mayor said he learned about the first case in Duval from the news, saying his team was not advised by the Department of Health.