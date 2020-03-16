Drive-thru coronavirus testing coming to Jacksonville, mayor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry announced Monday that drive-thru coronavirus testing will be available in Jacksonville by the end of the week for people who think they might have been exposed.

Curry said a drive-thru coronavirus test site is in the works at TIAA Bank Field, and it may be up and running in the next few days.

Overseeing the tests is something the federal government will likely be in charge of, to help identify the people who may be ill with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The National Guard is responsible for overseeing the testing of hundreds of people in New Rochelle, New York, who think they were exposed to the coronavirus. The test site there can handle six lanes of traffic and up to 200 cars a day. The testing is done by appointment only through a doctor's referral.

Here’s how drive-thru testing would work:

People are asked to stay in their cars

They drive into a tent, lower their windows

Medical workers then take swabs and send them to a lab

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced similar plans are in place for a drive-thru testing facility in Broward County. And another drive-thru test site was recently set up in a West Palm Beach Parking lot.

So how do you know if you qualify for testing?

The first step is to contact your primary care physician, who will give you a phone number for the health department, where you have to meet the criteria to be eligible for coronavirus testing.

They want to know:

Have you been out of the country?

Do you have a high fever, cough, respiratory discomfort, and shortness of breath?

Have you been in contact with somone diagnosed with the coronavirus?

If you answer no to any of these questions, you will not be tested.

It’s still unclear how long it would take health officials here in Jacksonville to get those test results, but in other states, like California, those results are back within 24 hours.

The federal government’s effort to rapidly expand testing for the coronavirus will initially focus on screening health care workers and the elderly, Trump administration officials said Sunday.