DeSantis: Florida to begin drive-up testing for coronavirus in Broward County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday evening that the Florida National Guard, in conjunction with Memorial Hospital, is in the process of setting up free drive-up testing for coronavirus in Broward County.

In a press conference held at the Florida Division of Emergency Management in Tallahassee, DeSantis said the testing operation is meant to be a convenient way to test people who are showing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

More than half of Florida’s known cases are in five counties in South Florida, according to health department data. As of Sunday there were 36 cases and one death in Broward County alone -- many of them connected to Port Everglades -- and 13 cases in neighboring Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis said hundreds of members of the National Guard will be brought in to help with the operation and he wants to get it up and running as soon as possible. DeSantis said he hopes to have more success than other states, like Colorado, that had difficulty implementing drive-up testing due to high demand.

DeSantis also addressed what to do when it comes to restaurants and bars.

“People have said just close all restaurants. I don’t know that I am convinced that that would be necessary,” DeSantis said.

But he did say he was looking at procedures put in place by other states that would limit the number of customers in a restaurant to put more distance between customers.

“That would probably be something that would be more feasible that would also make a difference,” he said. “We are going to work through that and put out our guidance after the CDC weighs in.”

DeSantis said Florida should brace for even more infections and he again urged residents — particularly younger people on spring break — to exercise caution and refrain from gathering in crowds.

The cities of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale -- popular among college students on spring break -- announced Sunday that they would close off some of their popular beaches and ordered "non-essential" businesses to close by 10 p.m. to prevent large crowds from forming.

The governor has been especially concerned about college students on spring break and other young people congregating in large groups.

“To have people congregating in these bars and beaches like this undercuts our efforts to protect our vulnerable population,” DeSantis said.

More new measures

DeSantis has directed the Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears, in coordination with the Florida Department of Health, to issue social distancing guidance to restaurants and bars.

DeSantis sent a letter to the federal Small Business Administration to turn on the SBA loan program for small businesses.

DeSantis directed the Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter to allow state employees to donate and transfer their available leave time to other state employees to mitigate the impacts of school closures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report