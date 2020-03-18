Report: At least 18 with NAS Jax ties tested for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 18 people with ties to Naval Air Station Jacksonville are being tested for the new coronavirus, according to a report from Navy Times.

A spokesperson for Navy Region Southeast told Navy Times in an email that the individuals are considered under investigation for COVID-19 and are receiving “supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local guidelines.”

The base did not have any “presumptive positive” cases as of early afternoon Tuesday, the spokesperson told the Times.

Last week, Naval Air Station Jacksonville told News4Jax it was investigating a possible case of the new coronavirus, which was reported at the air station.

“The US Navy considers COVID-19 a serious situation and is working with the CDC to ensure proper precautions are being taken," the statement from the spokesperson read. The spokesperson did not provide details on the person who was under investigation.

There are now 24 patients in Northeast Florida counties diagnosed with the COVID-19.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the number of positive cases in Florida had grown to 216, including 195 Florida residents and 21 visitors to the state and six Florida residents diagnosed elsewhere.

Florida also reported its seventh death Tuesday -- a 77-year-old man in a Broward County nursing home.

The state says 1,042 test results are outstanding. Based on recent average outcomes, about 20% of those tested for COVID-19 are positive.