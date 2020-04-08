Road to recovery: City Councilman treated for COVID-19 tests negative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sam Newby, a Jacksonville City Council member who has been receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, was re-tested for the virus, and the results came back negative, according to a post on his Facebook page Wednesday.

The post reads in part: “We’re grateful for our dear loved ones that helped us through this challenging time. Every act of kindness, including prayers, grocery deliveries, well-wishes through various electronic correspondences and phone calls was greatly appreciated.” (Scroll down for the full post)

Newby received treatment at St. Vincent’s, but he returned home and self-isolated a few weeks ago. He’s been self-quarantined ever since.

“I’m doing fine. I’m doing good,” Newby told News4Jax when he was released from the hospital.

Newby previously told News4Jax that he had not traveled recently and had no idea how he was exposed to the disease.

Newby, who is an at-large council member for Group 5 which covers a large section of Northwest Jacksonville and a portion of the Westside, told News4Jax he originally went to the hospital on March 6 complaining of stomach problems -- not a symptom of coronavirus. When he returned the following Saturday, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was placed in isolation.