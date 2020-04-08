Trust Index: Is it safe to take ibuprofen for COVID-19 symptoms?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With so much misinformation going around regarding the coronavirus, News4Jax wants to make sure you are only getting facts.

One of the biggest debates about the treatment of COVID-19 is whether it is safe to take ibuprofen to fight symptoms.

I faced this problem last when I got sick and had to be tested for COVID-19. One of my symptoms was body aches and a fever, so my doctor told me to only take acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and to avoid ibuprofen.

The problem: It is almost impossible to find Tylenol nowadays, which left me with nowhere to turn. So we decided to take this one to the Trust Index.

The claim is doctors advise against using ibuprofen, the active ingredient in Motrin and Advil, for COVID-19 symptoms based on reports of otherwise healthy people with confirmed COVID-19 who were taking the medication and developed a severe illness.

Harvard Medical School published a study that shows the claim originated from doctors in France.

Then, the World Health Organization recommended using acetaminophen instead of ibuprofen to help reduce fever and aches and pains related to COVID-19. But the WHO now says that either acetaminophen or ibuprofen can be used.

So, on the Trust Index, News4Jax is giving this a “Proceed with Caution."

Doctors still recommend taking acetaminophen first, but if you cannot find the medicine or have taken the maximum dose and still need symptom relief, taking over-the-counter ibuprofen does not need to be specifically avoided.