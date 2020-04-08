UF Health begins COVID-19 outreach to underserved residents

JACKSONVILLE Fla. – UF Health and state officials conducted their first day of new coronavirus testing targeting those most at-risk in Jacksonville: seniors, especially those who already have health challenges and few resources.

Walk-up testing took place Wednesday morning at Emmett Reed Community Center focusing on helping residents of The Oaks at Durkeeville. Additional testing will be done at that site from 1-5 p.m. Friday.

This testing site is geared towards people age 65 years or older and UF Health patients, but they are seeing patients in other age groups.

While those with symptoms and even those without are being tested. Testing of asymptomatic people is part of research to help doctors better understand the virus as one of the goals of this is to identify who has the virus but isn’t showing any signs and are therefore not counted in health statistics.

Once patients arrive at the site, they are asked a series of questions and, if deemed appropriate, they are tested.

“I think it’s important to get tested so that if you have it you can get cured and won’t be spreading the virus around,” resident Patricia Martin said.

UF Health said it is important to remember these things before coming to get tested:

65 and older people are encouraged but other ages are accepted.

No appointment is necessary.

If you have a UF health physician you can make an appointment through them for this testing site.

You will get results in 72 hours.

Initial efforts Wednesday involved a team of 40 to 50 volunteer UF Health medical professionals and medical students who will evaluate up to about 2,000 people over the next few weeks.

Debra Townsend-Reed told News4Jax she looks forward to being tested, as she hopes it will ease some of her anxiety.

“I had an appointment at the doctor, and I’m looking around, I don’t see so many people with their masks on with their gloves on. I’m scared to sit down. I don’t know what to do,” said Townsend-Reed, who had a mask on and was wearing gloves. “The reason it scares me is because I can’t interact with my grandkids anymore. Friends will come over and sit in the yard -- they can no longer sit in the yard. I cannot go church."

Walk-up or drive-thru screening for residents of The Oaks at Durkeeville and the surrounding area will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Emmett Reed Community Center. (WJXT)

“I think it’s a great idea because, you know, a lot of people don’t have transportation and that would be closer from here," said Arthur Bright, who lives in The Oaks at Durkeeville. "I think its a great idea.”

Testing will continue Wednesday through Friday the week of April 13, rotating through the following communities: Brentwood, 761 Village Center Dr.; Hogan Creek, 1320 N. Broad St.; Twin Towers, 617-621 W. 44th St.; and Centennial Towers, 230 E. First St.

Dates and locations are subject to change based on weather and availability of testing materials. Residents can call 904-244-4420 to confirm details.

Testing will continue Wednesday through Friday the week of April 13, rotating through the following communities: Brentwood, 761 Village Center Dr.; Hogan Creek, 1320 N. Broad St.; Twin Towers, 617-621 W. 44th St.; and Centennial Towers, 230 E. First St. (WJXT)

Criteria for clinical testing generally include having a fever, cough, shortness of breath and close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The heart and soul of an academic health center like UF Health is a commitment to educate and serve under-resourced members of the community, especially in times of crisis,” said Leon J. Haley, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.