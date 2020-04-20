90 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant
Tyson Foods says it’s increasing safety measures after a coronavirus outbreak.
At least 90 workers at the Goodlettsville, Tennessee, plant have tested positive.
The company says in a statement that it’s following CDC, USDA and other guidelines to address the situation.
It says workers are required to wear masks and take their temperatures before beginning each shift.
Tyson says it’s also increasing social distancing and sanitization efforts.
