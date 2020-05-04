COVID-19 antibody tests now available in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Serology tests for COVID-19 antibodies recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are now available in Jacksonville. An appointment must be scheduled through Telescope Health.

The tests detect the presence of the COVID-19 antibodies to provide insight into an individual’s prior exposure and determine if the infection is resolved or active. The tests are available to anyone in Northeast Florida.

While Telescope Health continuest to take appointments for traditional swab coronavirus tests at the drive-thru site at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, appointments for the antibody tests will be for LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics locations across Northeast Florida.

To be eligible, patients must have gone 10 days without COVID-19 symptoms. They will screen for test eligibility, receive a test order, results interpretation and return to work guidance through the Telescope Health app or at www.telescopehealth.com.

Insured patients will receive coverage on serology testing and their virtual visit.

The test can detect antibodies that reveal whether someone had COVID-19 even if they were not diagnosed or they never felt sick, but based on Telescope Health’s guidelines, they would not qualify for the test now available.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last month that Florida Department of Health ordered serology tests.

“We think having the serology test, having access to that, will be really important because there may be people who had an illness in February or March and didn’t go to the doctor for it, and maybe they think, ‘Maybe I had it,’" DeSantis said. "And then you can also spot-check a representative sample to see how many people in our society have the antibodies.”