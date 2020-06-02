Planning to travel soon? The changes you can expect at JAX airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority launched a new program aimed at protecting the health and safety of passengers traveling through Jacksonville International Airport ahead of the summer travel season.

The new initiative, called “JAX Airport Cares” means travelers should expect to see changes if they head to the airport.

The enhanced protective measures are meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at the airport.

While many procedures were in effect at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, these enhanced protective measures are currently in place for the well-being of travelers:

Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas throughout the terminal: Janitorial staff adhere to CDC guidelines for cleaning, utilize CDC recommended cleaning solutions, and conduct frequent disinfection of high-touch areas.



Stand-alone and wall-mounted hand sanitizers: Stand-alone and wall-mounted hand sanitizers have been installed in strategic locations throughout the terminal.



Electrostatic fogger disinfection: Disinfectant will be applied throughout the terminal, including the boarding gates, passenger loading bridges, baggage claim and other areas accessible to the traveling public multiple times over the next four months.



Economy lot closures and price reduction in garages and daily surface parking: All three Economy Lots remain closed to prevent potential spread of COVID-19 on shuttle buses. While closed, prices are drastically reduced in the hourly/daily garage and daily surface lot.



Plexiglas barriers at ticketing, information desk and gates: Plexiglas screening barriers (or sneeze guards) are being installed at ticket counters, the information booth and other airport locations where employees have direct contact with the public.



Constantly encourage social distancing: TSA, airlines, and JAA staff are working together to separate passengers in all cue lines utilizing signage, stanchions and public announcements to continue social distancing requirements.



Mandatory temperature checks for JAA employees: JAA employees are required to have temperature screening conducted prior to starting work shifts.



Reduced seating at restaurants and food courts: Seating at open restaurants and the food court areas have been removed to limit crowding and promote social distancing.



Increased fresh air due to adjustments in our air conditioning units: Systems have been adjusted using our Building Automated System (BAS) to provide increased fresh air.



When it comes to security, you can also expect to see changes when you head through TSA.

"Keep possession of your boarding pass. Do not hand to the TSA officer as you have done in the past. Place the boarding pass over the scanner, then show your boarding pass and ID to the TSA officer,” said Brian Cahill, Transportation Security Administration federal security director for northern Florida. “Today's air traveler should pack smart. For everyone's safety, we are working hard to minimize contact time with each traveler. To help us accomplish this, minimize your hand carry items and pack your liquids, gels, and aerosols in your checked bags."

Airport officials also encourage all travelers to wear masks while traveling.