Wolfson and Baptist relax visitation policies for certain patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Baptist Health Jacksonville are updating their visitation policies.

At Wolfson, patients in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are now allowed up to two designated adult visitors at a time and no more than two visitors per day.

At Baptist, adult inpatients and those undergoing inpatient surgery can have one designated visitor each day, while NICU patients are allowed two designated adult visitors a day.

Visitors and patients are still required to wear face masks or coverings at all the hospitals’ facilities. In addition, visitors must undergo screening before going inside.

Area hospitals took steps to limit the number of people allowed inside in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But they’re beginning to relax those rules.