Here’s how the new ‘COVID-19 Exposure Logging’ feature works on your phone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve updated your phone recently you may have noticed a new COVID-19 tracking feature in your settings.

Apple and Google rolled out the new contact tracing tool -- called COVID-19 Exposure Logging -- to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here’s how it works:

You have to opt in but once turned on, the tool will keep track of where you go.

That way if you test positive for the virus, you can give consent to share those results with anyone you may have had contact with who also had the tool turned on.

Both Google and Apple have said the app will only tell other users that they’ve been exposed and will not share any personal information like your name.

Here’s where to find the tool:

On Android devices go to Settings and then Google Settings.

On an iPhone, go to Settings and then Privacy and then Health

Again, the tool was installed turned off and users can’t turn it on unless they’ve downloaded a separate authorized app.

Those apps will be in partnership with state, local, or federal health authorities. They have not been announced yet.

According to Apple and Google, only public health authorities will have access to this technology and their apps must meet specific criteria around privacy, security and data control.