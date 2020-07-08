Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County and Flagler Health+ are offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday at Flagler Hospital.

The testing begins Thursday and will be in Parking Lot B at 400 Health Park Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until the tests for the day run out.

Testing is available for all ages, and patients do not need to exhibit symptoms, possess a doctor’s note, or make an appointment. A parent or guardian must be present for children under 18 to be tested.

While insurance cards are not needed, a photo ID is required.

“Due to the funds recently received by the CARES Act, we are now able to offer this testing at no charge to our community,” said Hunter Conrad, St. Johns County Administrator. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Flagler Health+ in providing this service, and hopeful the increased testing will help us all continue making the best health and wellness decisions for ourselves and our families.”

The testing site is being funded through the CARES Act. Results will be provided via telephone within seven to 10 days. To expedite the process, patients are encouraged to pre-register by downloading the Flagler Health+ Anywhere app, accepting the terms and conditions, clicking on “See a Provider”, and selecting the laboratory icon. Patients can then virtually “get in line” for the drive-thru test site.

“We are pleased to partner with St. Johns County to broaden testing availability for our area’s residents,” said Flagler Health+ President and CEO Jason Barrett. “The ongoing collaboration we continue to enjoy with our county government and other agencies truly sets our community apart. Although these are troubling and challenging times, we are well prepared, sufficiently resourced, and here to support you as we navigate through this pandemic together.”

For more information, call the St. Johns County Citizens Information Hotline at 904-824-5550.