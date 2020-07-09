Baptist Health changes visitation rules because of COVID-19 surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Health announced Thursday that it will be restricting visitors at its hospitals because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Beginning Friday, only one designated visitor will be allowed to wait during an inpatient surgery to get word from the care team.

That visitor will have to leave after the surgery is complete.

Visitors won’t be allowed in the inpatient unit, and there’s no adult inpatient visitation.

These new restrictions are in addition to restrictions Baptist already head in place, including:

Adult Emergency Center: One designated visitor .* If the patient is admitted, the inpatient visitation policy will apply.

Outpatient Surgery: One designated visitor .*

Labor and Delivery: One designated visitor * per day. One spouse/partner, one designated visitor or one doula per patient, per day; no combinations at this time.

Pediatric (excluding NICU): One adult parent/guardian at a time. Other children may not be brought along for the visit and may not be left unattended while the parent/guardian visits the patient.

NICU: Up to two adult visitors at a time, and no more than two visitors per day.

Hospice: Two loved ones will be permitted.

End-of-life: Two loved ones will be permitted. Care teams will arrange visitation on a case-by-case basis.

Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center: One visitor over 18 years of age permitted.

*What is a designated visitor?

All hospital and emergency center visitors are registered into Baptist’s system upon entry. The designated visitor of the day may come and go, but may not switch out with another visitor in the same day.

For more information, go to bit.ly/BaptistVisitation.