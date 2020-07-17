Jacksonville lab on cutting edge of research for COVID-19 prevention drug

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is one of the first U.S. cities to roll out a clinical trial study in hopes of finding a medication to prevent coronavirus. East Coast Institute for Research will be initiating the clinical research next week.

The clinical study is worldwide. Dr. Rebecca Goldfaden, vice president of Clinical Operations for East Coast Institute, said its sponsor, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is looking for 2,000 participants.

To be eligible, someone in your house needs to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 96 hours.

“The purpose of this study is looking to prevent those high-risk individuals who have been exposed from getting the COVID-19 disease, or if they have already been exposed to prevent the symptomatic disease,” Goldfaden explained.

She emphasized that this is not a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

“This investigational drug is on two monoclonal antibodies that we will be using simultaneously. And a monoclonal antibody is a protein in that when we inject it into the human body, it helps to prevent and fight infections,” Goldfaden said. “Hopefully, very soon, there will be monoclonal antibodies, drugs or vaccines that can hopefully treat this disease and prevent it from occurring in individuals.”

Patients who are part of the study, after giving verbal consent, will receive a full physical exam, lab work, COVID-19 testing and an injection of monoclonal antibodies.

“This study is looking at a one-time dose. It’s a subcutaneous injection, so a very small injection right underneath the skin, one time,” Goldfaden said.

She said the shot will be administered in the lower abdomen, upper legs or upper arms.

“The main side effects associated with monoclonal antibodies is pain at the injection site,” Goldfaden said. “As part of the clinical study, we are looking to see if there are additional side effects.”

Goldfaden said participants who qualify will be reimbursed for their time and travel.

Again, the study starts early next week at the clinic across from Memorial Hospital on University Boulevard.

For more information on the study, call 904-854-1354 or visit the clinic’s website at www.eastcoastresearch.net.