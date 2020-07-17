Pediatrician: ‘Deaths will most likely occur due to school reopening’

A pediatrician a UF Health Jacksonville who is also the former director of the Duval County Health Department sent an open letter Friday about his concern that potential impact reopening schools too soon could have on children and their parents.

“There will be spread of disease secondary to the school opening. Some children will be infected and hospitalized. Increased numbers of adults will follow the same path. Deaths will most likely occur due to school reopening,” Dr. Jeffrey Goldhagen wrote. “We only have one chance to get this right.”

Goldhagen is urging school districts to delay opening ”until all public health systems are in place and then moving to a hybrid model that evolves to a fully opened system, is a viable approach.”

Read Dr. Goldhagen’s open letter: Reopening Duval County Public Schools Must Meet Public Health Safety Criteria

Among his suggestions of things needed to be in place before reopening schools is easy access to testing with 24-hour turnaround, even recommending that Duval County Public Schools consider developing its own capacity for testing the 150,000+ people for whom it is responsible.

“Focusing on public health safety in the short term will provide time to ensure all systems are in place to enable sustainable success in reopening our schools,” Goldhagen wrote

