Duval School Board to vote on suspending safety drills during COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board will consider a resolution Thursday that would ask the Florida Department of Education to waive the requirement that districts perform emergency drills for fires, natural disasters, active shooters, hostage situations and bomb threats.

In a special meeting scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m., the board is scheduled to consider the resolution along with the drafted plan for reopening schools on Aug. 10, which if approved, would be sent to the FDOE per the terms of Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s emergency order.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a monumental and unprecedented challenge, emerging quickly and demanding an immediate overhaul of instructional plans and school operations across the country,” the resolution said.

The stated purpose of the resolution is to prioritize the practice of social distancing.

“Florida Statutes require the district conduct emergency drills for fires, natural disasters, active shooter and hostage situations, and bomb threats, for all K-12 students and faculty at all public schools at least as often and other emergency drills,” the resolution said. “However, such emergency drills result in close contact of students and district staff that is contrary to the social distancing and other protective measures implemented by the district in response to COVID-19.”

The resolution said the superintendent would distribute both verbal and visual instructions for emergency procedures to students and staff instead of the traditional active drills.

The special meeting is set to be held in the Cline Auditorium at the DCPS Administration Building.