Florida’s COVID-19 checkpoint on I-95 finally closed

Nearly four months after Florida’s Department of Transportation set up a checkpoint on Interstate 95 at the Florida-Georgia border to screen for people coming from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the state has quietly closed the checkpoint.

About five weeks ago, FDOH closed a similar checkpoint east of the Florida-Alabama border as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis starting the second phase of a COVID-19 economic recovery plan, but a similar checkpoint on I-95 remained open even after Florida’s growth of coronavirus cases exceeded those in the greater New York area.

The checkpoints were set up in late March as part of an effort to get travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana to self-isolate upon arriving in Florida At the checkpoints, motorists from the four states have been required to complete forms that include contact information and trip details.

Cards were handed out with information about what people should do if they exhibit fever, cough, or shortness-of-breath symptoms attributed to COVID-19 while in isolation.

The state didn’t say when the checkpoint at I-95 closed, but when News4Jax noticed it was no longer there on Monday, FDOH confirmed the checkpoint had been discontinued.