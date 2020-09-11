New free COVID-19 testing sites opening Saturday in areas of need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Coronavirus is the third-leading cause of death among African-Americans, according to the Brookings Institution.

Agape Family Health is partnering with the Northeast Florida Community Collaborative and the city of Jacksonville to bring new COVID-19 testing sites to communities who need it the most.

According to these organizations, there is increasing evidence that COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect certain racial and ethnic groups.

Starting Saturday, new testing sites will be available for use through the end of the year.

“We know that when we are closer to home, when we are near people and dealing with people we know, we tend to do better," said Mia Jones, CEO of Agape Family Health. “We will hold each other accountable. And so having the resources right in the community where they can get to them, I believe will allow for Jacksonville as a whole to be in a better place.”

The organization anticipates at least 100 tests will be done a day at these sites. It will reevaluate if the need becomes more than that.

Testing is free. You must be at least 5 years or older to get tested and it doesn’t matter whether you have symptoms or not.

These new sites will run until De. 31 in select communities:

Monday-Wednesday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Agape Family Health Center: 1680 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville, 32218

Agape Family Health Center: 5460 Blanding Blvd Jacksonville, 32244

Thursday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Clanzel Brown Community Center: 4575 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Saturday

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Various Locations

A mobile unit will also go into different communities every Saturday to make the testing even more accessible.

Testing will kick off Saturday at Centennial Tower for residents only from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. -- with weekly testing available at certain Agape Family Health Locations for everyone else starting Monday, Sept. 14.