New hours for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Flagler Hospital

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The COVID-19 testing site offered at Flagler Hospital will now be available from 7 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Located in Parking Lot B at 400 Health Park Blvd., the testing site will remain open through 11 a.m., or until the maximum number of daily tests are collected.

Testing is available for all ages, and patients do not need to exhibit symptoms, possess a doctor’s note, or make an appointment. A parent or guardian must be present for children under 18 to be tested.

While insurance cards are not needed, a photo ID is required.

The testing site is being funded through the CARES Act. Results will be provided via telephone within seven to 10 days. To expedite the process, patients are encouraged to pre-register by downloading the Flagler Health+ Anywhere app, accepting the terms and conditions, clicking on “See a Provider,” and selecting the laboratory icon. Patients can then virtually “get in line” for the drive-thru test site.

For more information, call the St. Johns County Citizens Information Hotline at 904-824-5550.