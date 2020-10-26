Delta bans 460 anti-maskers from flying Mask requirement started May 4 for airline FILE - In this May 14, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines is the first carrier to report financial results for the third quarter, and the numbers are grim. Delta said Tuesday, Oct. 13 that it lost nearly $6.9 billion as travel remain depressed over the normally peak vacation season because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Delta Airlines has banned more than 460 people from flying for not following its mask policy, according to
CNN.
In a new memo to employees, Delta’s CEO said 460 people are on its “no-fly” list for refusing to comply with the company’s mask requirement.
On May 4, Delta began requiring passengers to wear masks on flights. The airline says the policy is to protect the health and safety of passengers and crew members.
All major airlines now mandate that passengers wear masks in the absence of any new regulations from the federal government.
