Delta bans 460 anti-maskers from flying

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Delta Airlines has banned more than 460 people from flying for not following its mask policy, according to CNN.

In a new memo to employees, Delta’s CEO said 460 people are on its “no-fly” list for refusing to comply with the company’s mask requirement.

On May 4, Delta began requiring passengers to wear masks on flights. The airline says the policy is to protect the health and safety of passengers and crew members.

All major airlines now mandate that passengers wear masks in the absence of any new regulations from the federal government.

Click here to read more.