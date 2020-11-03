North Florida/South Georgia COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial seeks volunteers

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System began a clinical trial Tuesday for a single-dose investigational COVID-19 vaccine, and they need volunteers.

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson is working on the fourth large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States.

Anyone over the age of 18 can enroll in the study at the NF/SGVHS, including veterans, friends, family of veterans, and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) staff, with special focus on:

Frontline staff and essential workers

Black, Hispanic and Native American volunteers

Officials said they’re asking minority veterans, in particular, to enroll because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected members of these community at much higher rates than the rest of the population, especially Black, Hispanic and Native American populations.

The more participants from these communities in the study, the better researchers will understand if the investigational vaccine is truly safe and effective for the people who need it most.

Can I get COVID-19 from the investigational vaccine?

You cannot get COVID-19 from the investigational vaccine or the placebo used as part of the study. That’s because the investigational vaccine does not contain any live or killed virus. For more information about the Janssen clinical trials, including the investigational vaccine they’re testing, visit www.ensemblestudy.com.

Will the investigational vaccine make me higher-risk for COVID-19?

The investigational vaccine will not increase your risk of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. However, some people are more likely to become more seriously ill than others, such as older adults and people with underlying health conditions. The investigational vaccine will not increase your risk of complications if you are diagnosed with COVID-19.

How can I sign up for this study?

Anyone interested in participating in the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial at the NF/SGVHS should sign up for VA’s coronavirus research volunteer list at www.va.gov/coronavirus-research.

Signing up for the volunteer list does not guarantee enrollment into the trial. Volunteers will be contacted if they appear to meet a trial’s eligibility criteria or seem like a good match for another COVID-19 study at their local VA.

Veterans who live too far from the NF/SGVHS but want to volunteer for other COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in their area can register with the Coronavirus Prevention Network at www.coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org.

To learn more about other VA research efforts on COVID-19, visit https://www.research.va.gov/covid-19.cfm.