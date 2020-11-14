Free flu vaccinations for Jacksonville residents at 2 COVID-19 testing sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, the city of Jacksonville and Logistics Health Inc. will provide free flu vaccinations to Duval County residents and city employees.

The minimum age to get a flu shot is 9 years old. The flu shots will be given Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations:

Lane Wiley Senior Center, 6710 Wiley Road

Mandarin Senior Center, 3848 Hartley Road

Both of these centers are currently being used as COVID-19 testing centers. Safety measures will be in place at the sites.

Each location will be able to administer up to 80 vaccines a day, with a maximum of 400 per week, per site.