Struggling to get your kids to sleep? These bedtime routines work!

For many families, bedtime is a challenge. Studies show a nightly routine is one way to help kids catch zzz’s.

But how can you help your little one develop good sleep habits?

Research has shown bedtime routines are vital for getting adequate sleep. Yet, only about 65% of families in the United States report engaging in a routine five or more times a week.

In a new article, scientists reviewed literature on nightly habits that suggest certain activities may help children with sleep. These include: providing a healthy snack, hygiene practices such as bathing and brushing teeth, reading, singing, and physical contact, such as massaging or cuddling.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants under age 1 get 12 to 16 hours of sleep each in 24 hours.

For children 1 to 2 years old, it’s 11 to 14 hours; 3- to 5-year-olds should get between 10 and 13 hours; and kids ages 6 to 12 should get between nine and 12 hours.

Studies show that kids who don’t get enough sleep may be more likely to develop high blood pressure, obesity, and even depression.

Some other tips to help your kids fall asleep: limit caffeine consumption, stop the use of electronics at least an hour before bedtime, and dim the lights to help them wind down.