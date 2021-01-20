St. Johns County to open vaccine registration at 9 a.m. Thursday for latest allotment

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I. Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments triggered anger and confusion Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in some states where officials worried that expected shipments would not be forthcoming. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County received an allotment of 1,950 Pfizer vaccines from the State of Florida this week.

The vaccines are being given to Florida seniors age 65 and older and frontline health care workers.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday for vaccination appointments on Jan. 22, 25 and 27.

Those who are eligible may schedule an appointment by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz or by calling the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904-295-3711 (dial all ten digits) after 9 a.m. on Thursday. You will not be able to register for an appointment through the website or hotline prior to 9 a.m.

The Pfizer vaccine requires the recipient to receive a second dose in 21 days. Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through St. Johns County will leave with an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

The limited number of COVID-19 vaccines St. Johns County receives from the State of Florida determines appointment availability.

More appointments will be opened when St. Johns County receives additional vaccines.

For updates regarding St. Johns County’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations or text SJCVACCINE to 888777.