St. Johns County to begin second doses of vaccine Tuesday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County announced it will begin administering second dose COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval Street.

Second dose vaccines will be administered by appointment only and have been allocated to those who received their first dose vaccination from St. Johns County or the Department of Health-St. Johns.

More appointments for the first dose for Florida seniors age 65 and older and frontline health care workers will be made available when St. Johns County receives additional vaccines. Last Thursday, when the county received an allotment of 1,950 Pfizer vaccines from the state of Florida, all appointments filled up just over an hour.

For more information on St. Johns County’s COVID-19 vaccination program, please call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all 10 digits), text SJCVACCINE to 888777, or visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations.

The 14 Publix store pharmacies in St. Johns County are also giving vaccines. It is scheduled to open its next round of appointments online at 6 a.m. Wednesday, but those appointments also go quickly.