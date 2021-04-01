Meet the face of autism awareness: Julia, from ‘Sesame Street’

For fans of Julia, the 4-year-old Muppet with autism on “Sesame Street,” you are in luck.

Autism Speaks, a national advocacy organization that sponsors research and conducts awareness activities, launched a campaign in 2019, in conjunction with “Sesame Street,” that features Julia and aims to promote early autism screening.

The campaign consists of digital, print and resources available in English at ScreenForAutism.org and in Spanish at DeteccionDeAutismo.org.

The content highlights the importance of early screening.

“There is considerable work to be done in overcoming obstacles that may delay a diagnosis -- the first step toward improved future outcomes,” said Angela Geiger, CEO of Autism Speaks. “With this new campaign, we hope to give families the tools they need to identify early signs, feel empowered to get their children screened and seek support if they need it.”

Resources on both sites include identifying signs of autism, how to access an autism screening questionnaire and recommendations for support before, during and after a diagnosis.

This story was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.