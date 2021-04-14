Clay County to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics, starting Monday

Answering COVID vaccine questions: Do you have to get second Pfizer dose 3 weeks from first shot? What happens if you get COVID between doses?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County is closing down its vaccination site at the T. Jesse Godbold Building in Green Cove Springs and will instead offer walk-up Pfizer vaccinations at various pop-up locations in Clay County, beginning Monday.

Clay County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health in Clay County will close the vaccination site at 2463 SR 16 West on May 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Final first doses will be offered on Friday, April 16, and final second doses will be offered on Friday, May 7.

DOH - Clay and Clay Emergency Management will be partnering with Curative Inc., a national testing and vaccine provider, to provide the walk-up vaccinations that will replace the Green Cove Springs site.

The clinics will run through May 28 at various sites around the county (see full list below).

Appointments will not be required, but you must show proof of Florida residency to qualify for the no-cost Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccines are open to anyone 16 years and older, but a parent or legal guardian must be present for those 16 and 17 years of age to be vaccinated.

First doses will be available April 19 through May 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations:

April 19, 20 - Little Rain Lake Park, 6725 Little Rain Lake Road, Keystone Heights, Fl 32656

April 21, 22 – Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg, Fl 32068

April 23, 25, 26 – Oakleaf Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, Fl 32065

April 27, 28, 29 – Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, Fl 32073

April 30, May 1 – Fire Station 24, 5105 Sweat Road, Green Cove Springs, Fl 32043

May 3 – American Legion Post 250, 3939 County Road 218 Middleburg, Fl 32068

May 4 – Keystone Heights Senior Center, 125 Commercial Circle, Keystone Heights, Fl 32656

May 5 – Middleburg Senior Center, 3916 Section Street, Middleburg Fl 32068

May 6 – Orange Park Senior Center, 414 Stowe Ave, Orange Park, Fl 32073

May 7 – Green Cove Springs Senior Center, 604 Walnut Street, Green Cove Springs, Fl 32043

Second doses will be available May 10- 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations:

May 10, 11- Little Rain Lake Park, 6725 Little Rain Lake Road, Keystone Heights, Fl 32656

May 12, 13 – Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg, Fl 32068

May 14, 16, 17 – Oakleaf Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, Fl 32065

May 18, 19, 20– Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, Fl 32073

May 21, 22 – Fire Station 24, 5105 Sweat Road, Green Cove Springs, Fl 32043

May 24 – American Legion Post 250, 3939 County Road 218 Middleburg, Fl 32068

May 25 – Keystone Heights Senior Center, 125 Commercial Circle, Keystone Heights, Fl 32656

May 26 – Middleburg Senior Center, 3916 Section Street, Middleburg Fl 32068

May 27 – Orange Park Senior Center, 414 Stowe Ave, Orange Park, Fl 32073

May 28 – Green Cove Springs Senior Center, 604 Walnut Street, Green Cove Springs, Fl 32043

Vaccination questions can be directed to the Clay County Emergency Management Call Center at 877-252-9362 weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

To sign up for COVID-19 Vaccine updates by email or text, click here.