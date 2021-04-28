Treating adult acne: How custom meds can save face and money

You thought acne was a thing of the past when you got out of your teens, but up to 22% of women develop what doctors call adult-onset acne compared with just 4% of men. The over-the-counter lotions and astringents you used as a teen might not cut it now.

Ivanhoe has more on a trend in dermatology that’s helping patients save face and money.

Kimberly Kanoff eats right, exercises, and practices yoga for stress relief. But even those measures can’t control breakouts around her mouth.

“But at 44, it’s a little embarrassing sometimes to have acne on my face,” shared Kanoff.

Even after their teens, women are susceptible to acne because of fluctuating hormones. Kanoff also has rosacea and her sensitive skin easily flushes. In the past, she’s needed four medications to bring both under control.

“If we need them to apply several medications to treat their conditions, they only end up getting one or two due to cost,” explains Dr. Tanya Futoryan, a board-certified dermatologist with Westport Dermatology and Laser Center.

Futoryan said for a growing number of her patients, the answer is personalized, or custom topical medications.

“Custom medicines are made from taking a well-known and trusted molecule and adjusting it to fit and suit, a patient’s need,” said Futoryan.