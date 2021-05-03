Did you know many health insurance plans will reimburse you for sunscreen?

Sunscreen can range in price from $5 to $40 a bottle, but did you know you can actually get your money back under a lot of health care plans?

Sunscreen is eligible for reimbursement with flexible spending accounts (FSA), health savings accounts (HSA), and health reimbursement accounts (HRA).

Any over-the-counter broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 protection or above is eligible.

That includes moisturizers with SPF protection at that level.

Baby sunscreen is also typically eligible for reimbursement.

Before spending any money, you’ll want to verify your purchase is covered.

You can find a full list of what’s available at the FSAstore.com and on your insurer’s website.

If you have a prescription sunscreen, you’ll want to double-check with your insurer to see what qualifies.