Florida, Georgia Publix pharmacies to accept vaccine walk-ins, starting Monday

Florida-based grocer Publix has announced that starting Monday, its pharmacies in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia will begin accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines.

The chain’s pharmacies in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee already accept both walk-ins and scheduled appointments.

Publix Pharmacy now administers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, subject to availability. There are designated booking opportunities throughout the week specific to each vaccine.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently only available to those 18 and up.

Vaccinations are provided to individuals ages 18 and older by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.