Tuesday is final day for 1st dose Pfizer shots at Gateway Mall site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Gateway Mall will stop giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 16 and up after Tuesday.

The site will continue giving second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will administer one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines through May 25, when the site is currently scheduled to close. The site has the capacity to administer 3,000 doses of J&J per day.

Anyone who has received the first dose of Pfizer at the site is already scheduled to return to the Gateway Mall in three weeks’ time for their second dose.

The facility remains open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, with no appointment necessary and no waiting.

Translation services are provided at the site, along with transportation services from and to your vehicle if needed.

Free parking is available at the site.

Late last month, U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using J&J’s single-dose shot after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.