Surprising ways you are damaging your teeth

Trying to get rid of yellow teeth stains? This beauty product may help | SA Live | KSAT 12

ORLANDO, Fla. – You brush, floss, get your twice-a-year cleanings and avoid sweets. Yet there are some surprising ways you could be causing damage to your teeth.

We’ve all the advice before.

“We should all brush a minimum of twice a day, in the morning and the evening, if not an additional one or two times during the course of the day,” orthodontist Lawrence Hier said.

But with all the brushing, flossing and rinsing we do to protect our teeth, one culprit behind tooth damage could be your toothbrush. Dentists estimate ten to 20% of people have damaged their teeth or gums as a result of overbrushing.

“We always advise people to use soft toothbrushes, and that’s mainly because of gum tissue. We don’t want people to brush too hard and cause a recession of gum tissue,” Hier continued.

Brushing too hard or using the wrong toothbrush can also cause tooth sensitivity and wear down your enamel. Another thing that can damage your teeth is overeating. Eating large meals can cause gastroesophageal reflux and the built-up acid can lead to tooth erosion.

Ad

Too much alcohol causes dehydration and dry mouth leading to tooth decay and oral infections. Also, gummy vitamins may be a great way to get kids to take their vitamins, but most are made with citric acid and sugar, which can eat away at tooth enamel.

Dentists say tooth enamel is the strongest substance in the human body but chewing ice can cause serious damage. It wears down tooth enamel, destroys braces and retainers, chips or cracks teeth, and even damages your dental fillings.