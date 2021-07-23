JTA, Uber to provide 4,000 free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, JTA and Uber don’t want a ride to be the reason you don’t get one.

JTA is partnering with Uber to provide free door-to-door rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites in neighborhoods with limited transportation access.

The program will run through Thursday, Sept. 30. Trips can be scheduled Monday through Sunday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at no cost to the customer for trips under $25.

Uber is subsidizing 100% of the cost of approximately 4,000 rides. JTA said the program is part of the agency’s Ride to Health initiative.

“Transportation should not be a barrier to vaccine access. Working with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, we are proud to support their Ride to Health efforts to significantly boost access to COVID-19 vaccines by providing transportation to and from vaccine appointments,” said Javi Correoso, Senior Manager of Public Affairs at Uber.

Ad

Vouchers are available for trips to ANY vaccination site within the combined area of the following 10 ZIP codes: 32202, 32204, 32205, 32206, 32208, 32209, 32218, 32219, 32220, and 32254.

“The Ride to Health program was created to improve access to critical pandemic resources in our community,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “This program builds on that mission by ensuring underserved areas disproportionately impacted by the pandemic are not left behind as our city moves forward in getting vaccinated.”

The Uber Application is required to claim the voucher and can be downloaded from the App Store or the Play Store. Uber Vouchers can be claimed at https://r.uber.com/rHvwrpXA9t1.