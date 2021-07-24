Baptist South hospital opens expansion unit with 20 beds to care for COVID patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hospital leaders across Jacksonville have been warning about the influx of COVID-19 patients that have been flooding their facilities -- most connected to the highly contagious delta variant.

They say most of the new surge of coronavirus patients are unvaccinated.

On Saturday, News4Jax learned Baptist South opened 20 additional beds in a Care Expansion Unit this week because of the increase in COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health hospitals.

“The need for additional beds was anticipated by our Epidemic Response Plan, which allows us to prepare for predicted surges in patient volumes,” Baptist Health said in a statement.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Baptist reported 343 COVID patients at its campuses, and UF Health reported 154 patients at its facilities.

The expanded unit at Baptist South is run as a COVID ward. All suspected or confirmed COVID patients in Baptist Health hospitals are isolated from other patients.

Baptist Health said more than 97% of the COVID patients being hospitalized in its facilities have not been vaccinated.

A spokesperson for Baptist Health said the unit is in a shell space at Baptist South that has walls, windows, an HVAC system and restrooms, but no interior improvements or finishes.