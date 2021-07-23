Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine Friday

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Modernas COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, July 23, 2021 the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine already given the OK for adults across Europe produced a comparable antibody response. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Note: This story was first published on Dec. 30, 2020, but is updated daily with the latest information.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 11.3 million Floridians have received at least one dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines since the shots became available in mid-December.

You can always find a vaccination site location near you by vising vaccinefinder.org, but there are some mobile locations available on Friday.

A vaccine bus will be at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 2036 Silver Street in Springfield, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Another will be located at the Gateway Transit Hub on the Northside from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day through the end of the month.

A third bus will be at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on the Westside from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

All three sites mobile sites offer all three vaccines.

Department of Health-Duval is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at its South Jacksonville office, 3225 University Boulevard S. In addition to a free vaccine, each recipient also gets a $10 food voucher (while supplies last).

On Saturday and Sunday, DOH-Duval will offer shots from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at its main office at 5322 North Pearl Street. On Saturday only, free shots will be given from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at three Jacksonville branch libraries: Highlands Regional on Dunn Avenue, Webb Westconnett on 103rd Street and University Park at 3436 University Park Blvd. N.

Since the second week of February, pharmacies at select Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie stories are all taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. They now give vaccines without appointments.

The state Department of Health offers preregistration for appointments at state-run sites, including each county’s health department, at myvaccine.fl.gov. Residents without internet access can still call for appointments.

For people who received a first dose, you must return to the same place for your second dose.

It is important to not mix the vaccines, so second shots are only available from the same place as your first shot. Bring the COVID-19 vaccine card provided when you got your first dose with you to get your second shot.