Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 11.3 million Floridians have received at least one dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines since the shots became available in mid-December.
You can always find a vaccination site location near you by vising vaccinefinder.org, but there are some mobile locations available on Friday.
- A vaccine bus will be at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 2036 Silver Street in Springfield, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Another will be located at the Gateway Transit Hub on the Northside from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day through the end of the month.
- A third bus will be at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on the Westside from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
All three sites mobile sites offer all three vaccines.
Department of Health-Duval is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at its South Jacksonville office, 3225 University Boulevard S. In addition to a free vaccine, each recipient also gets a $10 food voucher (while supplies last).
On Saturday and Sunday, DOH-Duval will offer shots from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at its main office at 5322 North Pearl Street. On Saturday only, free shots will be given from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at three Jacksonville branch libraries: Highlands Regional on Dunn Avenue, Webb Westconnett on 103rd Street and University Park at 3436 University Park Blvd. N.
Since the second week of February, pharmacies at select Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie stories are all taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. They now give vaccines without appointments.
- Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket offer vaccinations at every store with a pharmacy. Visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine or harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine to make an appointment, although walk-up vaccinations are now available.
- Walmart and Sam’s Club stores offer COVID-19 vaccinations at 119 stores in 34 Florida counties. Visit walmart.com/cp/1228302 and enter your ZIP code to find any available appointments. Visit samsclub.com/pharmacy to made an appointment at one of those stores. You do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to get a vaccine at one of its pharmacies.
- All Publix locations in Florida, as well as stores in Camden and Glynn counties in Georgia, offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Starting May 10, Publix pharmacies in Florida and Georgia will begin to accept walk-ins for vaccinations.
- Walgreens pharmacies at 97 Florida stores began taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on March 11. There are 16 locations in Jacksonville, plus stores in Clay, Alachua, Bradford and Nassau counties.
- The Panama Pharmacy in Jacksonville’s Panama Park neighborhood received 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 22. A pharmacist said Panama Pharmacy will be receiving 2,000 vaccine doses every week. To sign up for an appointment, visit https://www.panamarx.com/.
The state Department of Health offers preregistration for appointments at state-run sites, including each county’s health department, at myvaccine.fl.gov. Residents without internet access can still call for appointments.
For people who received a first dose, you must return to the same place for your second dose.
It is important to not mix the vaccines, so second shots are only available from the same place as your first shot. Bring the COVID-19 vaccine card provided when you got your first dose with you to get your second shot.