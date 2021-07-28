No lines Wednesday morning at vaccination sites in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of vaccination sites are open in Northeast Florida, giving free vaccinations to those who show up.

News4Jax went to a free vaccine event Wednesday at the Jacksonville Landing’s old parking lot -- hosted by the JAX Chamber.

When we arrived, no one was in line.

The event is free and will be open until 5 p.m. Agape Health is offering both vaccines and testing at its office at 5460 Blanding Blvd. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and at its location at 1680 Dunn Ave. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

FULL LIST: COVID-19 vaccines available at hundreds of sites in Northeast Florida

Most CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer COVID-19 testing by appointment. Insurance or the federal government will be billed.

Ad

Free walk-up testing at the office at 515 West 6th St. is available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free testing is also available at the health department locations in most Florida counties. (Find a DOH location near you.)

Click here to read more.