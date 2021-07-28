Partly Cloudy icon
Health

No lines Wednesday morning at vaccination sites in Jacksonville

More people in line for tests than vaccinations

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

No lines at downtown vaccination site (Agape Family Health)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of vaccination sites are open in Northeast Florida, giving free vaccinations to those who show up.

News4Jax went to a free vaccine event Wednesday at the Jacksonville Landing’s old parking lot -- hosted by the JAX Chamber.

When we arrived, no one was in line.

The event is free and will be open until 5 p.m. Agape Health is offering both vaccines and testing at its office at 5460 Blanding Blvd. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and at its location at 1680 Dunn Ave. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

FULL LIST: COVID-19 vaccines available at hundreds of sites in Northeast Florida

Most CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer COVID-19 testing by appointment. Insurance or the federal government will be billed.

Free walk-up testing at the office at 515 West 6th St. is available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free testing is also available at the health department locations in most Florida counties. (Find a DOH location near you.)

