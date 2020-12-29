COVID-19 vaccine in Northeast Florida: What we know by county

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out across the state, various counties in Northeast Florida are releasing their plans for distributing the shots.

Below, you’ll find a county-by-county breakdown of those plans. We’ll be adding more as soon as we get new information.

Duval County

Appointments for Jacksonville residents 65 and up can receive their first dose of the vaccine can be made beginning Wednesday (Dec. 30). The shots for those residents will be administered starting Monday morning (Jan. 4).

Jacksonville firefighters who have been given the vaccine will help give out the shots.

Clay County

Clay County Emergency Management and the county’s health department will start COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday (Jan. 4). Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

People who can call for an appointment include:

Individuals aged 65 and older

Health care workers

Vaccination appointments will be available in 15-minute increments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. Johns County

It’s unclear when vaccines will become available to the general public.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue is actively vaccinating frontline personnel, including emergency medical technicians, paramedics and firefighters.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccines is designated for:

Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Persons 65 years of age and older

Flagler County

The county received its first allotment of the vaccine Monday (Dec. 28). The initial shipment was earmarked for health care providers.

The health department anticipated that other priority groups -- particularly those over 65 -- can begin to receive vaccinations in the “coming weeks.”

Health care professionals who don’t work directly for a hospital or long-term care facility could receive the vaccination Saturday (Jan. 2) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Fairgrounds. Proof of ID was required.

The next priority group is people over 65. Flagler County residents in that age group “can make appointments to be vaccinated starting early January,” the news release read. “The timing will depend on when the health department receives the next allotment of vaccine, ideally as early as next week.”