Red Cross urges donations amid severe blood shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage and says there is a critical need for blood donations.

Officials said they need more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to help meet the current demand and end the severe shortage.

The agency said without the blood supply, surgeries and important treatments will have to be postponed.

Hospitals are seeing an increase in traumas and emergency room visits. Officials said you can donate blood, platelets and plasma after getting the coronavirus vaccine.

