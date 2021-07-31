Back-to-school blood drive encourages donations amid shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is encouraging people to give blood during their Back-to-School Blood Drive.

“We really need people to take the time to come out and donate,” said Karen Patterson, Community Development Coordinator.

LifeSouth said it is in emergency need of blood donors. Patterson said summer vacations and the pandemic are both contributing factors.

“Nationally a lot of people are still concerned about the safety of coming out and donating blood and we want people to know, it’s a hundred percent safe to come out and donate during this situation,” explained Patterson. “We are cleaning and sanitizing everything that is touched by donors and our staff and we are still wearing masks.”

Patterson said it is also safe to donate if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to LifeSouth, one donation can save up to three lives.

The Back-to-School Blood Drive runs through Aug. 8. Those who donate will receive a $20 e-gift card.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with permission from a parent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

To find a donor center, visit lifesouth.org. You can also call 888-795-2707.