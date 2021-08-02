COVID-19 hospitalizations set new peak Sunday, continue to rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The morning after Florida broke the previous record for current hospitalizations, the numbers of patients are expected to keep going up.

In the past week, Florida has averaged 1,525 adult hospitalizations a day, and 35 daily pediatric hospitalizations. Both are the highest per capita rate in the nation, according to Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida.

The hospitalizations and increasing cases have come as the new, more transmittable delta variant has spread throughout Florida, and residents have returned to pre-pandemic activities. Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19, as hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and others document a noticeable drop in the age of patients.

“The recent rise is both striking and not-at-all surprising,” Salemi said in an email over the weekend.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday. The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

“What we are experiencing over the last 27 days is a dramatic increase in the number of hospitalizations,” FHA President Mary Mayhew said Monday morning on MSNBC.

Mayhew said it took 60 days for Florida to hit last year’s peak of COVID hospitalizations, It took 27 days for this summer’s surge of patients to exceed that number.

The state of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration to post hospitalizations data, but no longer provides that information to the public. The FHA began giving daily updates to vill the void.

At UF Health Jacksonville’s two hospitals on Monday morning were 218 COVID-19 patients, with 56 in intensive care on Monday morning. While that was eight fewer virus patients than late last week, but four additional cases in ICU.

Baptist Health said Monday it has 507 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized among its five facilities, with 95 of those in ICU. Ten of those patients are at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, with three in that ICU. On Friday, Baptist Health reported 437 COVID-19 patients, with 91 in ICUs.

On Sunday, Mayo Clinic notified the state its hospital had exceeded its licensed capacity of 304 licensed beds due to the significant increase in COVID-19 inpatients and activating its surge capacity plan.

Ascension-St Vincent’s has not released new numbers since last week when its CEO said it hospitals are at 163% of its prior peak, which was in January.

The state also stopped giving daily updates on new cases and additional deaths. Federal health data released Saturday showed that Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. One day earlier, Florida data showed 17,093 new daily cases.