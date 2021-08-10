Frozen, raw chicken products sold at Aldi, other stores recalled for possible salmonella

Over 59,000 pounds of frozen foods recalled. They’re linked to a salmonella outbreak

WASHINGTON – Serenade Foods is recalling close to 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products for possible salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the voluntary recall on its website late Monday.

Five products are included in the recall under three brand names: Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Kirkwood, which is an Aldi store brand.

The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and “BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.”

5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and “BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.”

10-ounce box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and “BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.”

5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and “BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.”

5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and “BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.”

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Serenade Foods Hotline at (866) 873-7589.

Click here for more information.